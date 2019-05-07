Red Springs gets warning on next budget

Ashburn Ashburn

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Board of Commissioners finally received the town’s delayed 2018-19 audit Tuesday and took home some suggestions on the next fiscal year budget.

During the board’s regular meeting, Alan Thompson, who presented the audit, issued some warnings about developing the next budget, which takes effect July 1.

“When you have your budget meeting coming up in the next weeks, you need to have a specific plan to get from where you are to where you need to be,” Thompson said.

On Jan. 3, the State and Local Government Finance Division, part of the Department of the State Treasurer’s Local Government Commission, sent a letter to Red Springs leaders detailing concerns about the town’s finances. The letter specifically referenced “a low available fund balance in the General Fund,” and a negative cash flow in the Water/Sewer Fund.

Thompson said town leaders should be more involved in knowing the General Fund balance. The balance currently sits at $1.6 million.

“If I show up and say the General Fund Balance is X and you say ‘What?’ that shouldn’t happen,” Thompson said.

Town Manager David Ashburn said the town already has addressed the issues in the report in the proposed budget for the board. The commissioners will get a first look at the spending plan on Tuesday.

“I knew it would be ugly,” Mayor Edward Henderson said. “I expect the next year to be better.”

Syreeta Morrisey, of Fayetteville-based Action Pathways, encouraged board members to get the word out about home weatherization offered by the organization. Weatherization involves conducting an energy assessment to identify the most economical energy improvements that need to be performed on a dwelling, and then making the improvements at no cost to the household.

Morrisey said that the company is having trouble reaching its goal for the Robeson County area. Twenty-six low-income homes in the county are required to be served, but the program will not reach that goal this fiscal year, according to Morrisey.

“With the storm damage in Robeson County, we are having trouble getting customers,” she said. “I want to make sure this county is not under-served. We have been to every township in Robeson County.”

The program is designed to help people who meet federally outlined income requirements conserve energy and cut costs. The organization can be reached by calling 910-223-0116. Residents who have had their homes weatherized after 1994 are not eligible.

During commissioner comments, Carolina Sumpter urged town administrators to address the problem of town residents receiving 45-day utility bills.

“If this is a process problem, then we need to fix it. If it’s an employee problem, then we need to fix it. Whatever it is, we need to fix it,” Henderson said.

The commissioners again tabled a request from Renet McQueen, of Community Wellness, to allow the nonprofit to use a town-owned facility for youth group workshops. Ashburn said the town’s insurance company recommended the nonprofit obtain some form of liability insurance.

Commissioner Shearlie McBryde said the town allows the schools and senior citizens to use town-owned facilities.

“There’s something wrong with that,” McBryde said. “What we do for one we do for all.”

Sumpter said senior events are under the town’s Recreation Department and covered by the town’s insurance and the schools are insured as well.

The board agreed to discuss the matter further during the budget workshop.

Also at the meeting, the commissioners:

— Approved a Community Develop Block Grant contract for the town to receive $1,988,000 to repair and replace sewers in low-income areas.

— Amended the budget to pay contractors $33,000 for construction at the farmers market. The market now has walls and air conditioning for broader use. Ashburn said the money will be reimbursed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

— Urged the town’s administration to start cleaning out ditches and canals to prepare for the hurricane season.

— Tabled a request from the Police Department to donate a surplus 2004 Crown Victoria to a law enforcement training facility based in the old Dayco Plant facility on N.C. 211.

“I recommend we sell that car to generate revenue,” Commissioner Duron Burney said.

— Approved an updated attorney’s contract. There are no changes to Town Attorney Timothy Scott’s retainer fee, but a stipulation was added that the town will be charged a discounted rate if meetings exceed 90 minutes.

Ashburn https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_david-ashburn-2_ne201957222821676.jpg Ashburn

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.