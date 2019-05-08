City man thwarts robbery by firing back; one suspect hit by gunfire

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man thwarted an armed robbery attempt at his home on Tuesday when he fired back, injuring one of the assailants as gunshots flew in both directions.
The homeowner escaped any injury.
According to police Capt. Terry Parker, Demarreon McDaniel, 26, of Manning Road, Rowland, suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper leg. He was taken to a local hospital and then to another undisclosed hospital with serious injuries, but they do not appear to be life-threatening.
Parker said he will be charged once released from the hospital.
A second person, Sterling Herman Hester, 27, of Myrtle Court, Lumberton, was arrested Wednesday morning with the help of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team and North Carolina Probation and Parole. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony conspiracy, according to Parker.
He was jailed under a $100,000 bond.
Parker said that at about 5:53 p.m. Tuesday, McDaniel and Hester went to 1120 Cherokee St. for “the purpose of robbing the tenant.” The men approached the tenant, Thomas Hester Lewis, 39, who was inside an open garage in the back yard of residence and displayed a gun with the intent to rob him.
But, according to Parker, Lewis pulled out a gun and shot McDaniel in the leg. A flurry of shots followed in both directions, but no one else was struck.
When officers arrived, they found the injured McDaniel and pieced together what had happened by interviewing Lewis. Parker said an investigation identified Hester as the second gunman.
The investigation continues and more charges are expected. Anyone with additional information concerning the incident is asked to call Detectives Robert Nolley or Charles Keenum at the Lumberton Police Department. The number is 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.
