May 8, 2019

Willie Melvin, of Murphy Lane in Lumber Bridge, reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a break-in had occurred at his residence.

Caper Fear Utilities reported an incident of larceny Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Bethesda Church Road in Fairmont.

Lisa Martin, general manager of Denny’s located on Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that an employee used coupons to take an undisclosed amount of money out of the register.