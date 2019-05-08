Alive After 5 kicks off Thursday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot will be the first of the seven bands to perform at the 2019 Alive After 5 concert series, which kicks off Thursday.

From 7 to 9:30 p.m., the band will perform at the newly-renovated Downtown Plaza, located between Third and Chestnut streets. The plaza will be dedicated at 6:45 p.m., before the show.

Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase. Attendees can bring lawn chairs for comfort.

The band, known as a soul, R&B party band, is based out of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Its musical repertoire covers decades of hits from popular artists of many musical genres, including soul, rhythm & blues, funk, reggae, jazz, country, 1950s, 1960s and Carolina beach music.

This year’s Front Row Sponsors include the City of Lumberton, Food Lion, county Commissioner Tom Taylor, the North Carolina Arts Council and the Robeson County Arts Council.

Next week, Jim Quick and the Coastline Band will perform.

