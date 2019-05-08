Walking toward better health

Principal Lewis Cox leads more than 500 students at East Robeson Primary Elementary School in a walk around campus Wednesday in celebration of National Walk to School Day. The event was held by Healthy Robeson and the Robeson County Department of Health and is part of the department’s Active Routes to School initiative. Before the walk, Region 8 Active Routes to School Project coordinator for the department, Taylor Hammonds, briefed students, teachers and staff on pedestrian safety.

