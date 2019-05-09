Three Rowland residents face drug charges

May 9, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Carter
T. Cleveland
M. Cleveland

ROWLAND — Two sisters are among three people facing drug charges after a Rowland home was searched on Wednesday and cocaine, marijuana and prescription medicine were found, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Beth Cleveland, 37, and David Earl Carter, 28, both of Rowland, are each charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule-IV controlled substance, felony conspiracy, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carter, who was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, was jailed under a $22,500 secured bond, and Cleveland under a $17,500 secured bond.

In addition, Tash Hope Cleveland, 46, also of Rowland, is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed under a $2,000 secured bond.

The three were arrested after Drug Enforcement Division investigators, and SWAT team operators and deputies with the Community Impact Team searched 91 Rock Lane, Rowland, and found cocaine, Xanax pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, approximately $4,500 in cash and five firearms, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

Carter
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_david-carter.jpgCarter

T. Cleveland
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_tasha-cleveland.jpgT. Cleveland

M. Cleveland
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_mary-cleveland.jpgM. Cleveland

Staff report