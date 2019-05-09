Three Rowland residents face drug charges

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton City Council gave the green light Wednesday to hire an engineering firm to plan and design floodgates in the Jacob Swamp Dike to protect large sections of the city from catastrophic flooding, but questions loom.

While the project is two years in the making and “creeping along,” it faces a lawsuit from residents who claim it will worsen flooding in their neighborhoods. The City Council got more unwelcome news from Public Works Director Rob Armstrong, who said the project may take four years and cost twice what was expected.

The city has $2.2 million in grants from the Golden LEAF Foundation and from a federal Community Development Block Grant, but Armstrong said the cost will more likely run $4 million to $5 million.

The discussion came during the City Council’s monthly planning session, and decisions will be confirmed at the regular monthly meeting of the council on Monday. After two 500-year floods in less than two years, the city hopes to plug a critical hole in the dike at the CSX Railroad tracks.

“No matter how long it takes, West and South Lumberton need that flood gate,” Mayor Bruce Davis said.

“The longer we wait, the more the project will cost,” said Councilman Leroy Rising.

The only thing that Councilman Eric Chavis, who represents the west side, wanted to know is when will the project get started.

“There are so many complications,” Armstrong said. “We got bids from two very large and experienced engineering companies.”

The winning bidder is Atkins Global, an engineering company headquartered in London with offices in Charlotte. The engineering costs will be determined by the scope of the job, Armstrong said.

Besides legal obstacles, the effectiveness of floodgates in preventing city flooding has yet to be determined. Atkins’ engineers will conduct a hydrology study.

In other discussions, an election to replace the late District 2 City Councilman Wayne Robinson will be held either on Sept. 10 with the District 9 Congressional election or in July as a stand-alone election.

The Robeson County Board of Elections favors the September date as less costly, City Attorney Holt Moore said, but the council agreed for a summer date on a Tuesday in July or early August.

There will be one polling site for Lumberton Precinct 2 and no early voting or mail-in ballots.

“The state Board of Elections said a July election can be done,” Moore said. “It should not be very expensive with just one polling site.”

The council also heard that the Lumberton Housing Authority is slowly recovering from Hurricane Florence. Lumberton Housing Authority Director Adrian Lowery reported that 276 of the city’s 729 low-income units were damaged and 179 are complete losses.

“We have $15 million in needs to recover,” Lowery said. “We will replace some of the projects with scatter-site, duplexes and single-family homes in empty lots on high ground.”

The Housing Authority is days away from purchasing a new administration and maintenance building, located just over the railroad tracks on Martin Luther King Drive. The authority’s former offices and maintenance facilities were flooded.

“This is a location convenient to Mohr Plaza, Turner Terrace and several public housing projects,” Lowery said.

Also, the council voted to contract with BB&T for its banking services for three years despite getting a better bid from CressCom Bank, which has handled the city’s money for the past three years.

CressCom would net the city about $30,000 with higher interest rates and lower service fees, Councilman John Cantey said.

“Does $30,000 outweigh BB&T’s community contributions?” Cantey said.

Cantey listed BB&T’s significant contributions after two hurricanes. The bank, which has historic connections to Lumberton, donated heavily to the United Way’s relief effort, the Baptist Men, who fed people in the immediate aftermath of the hurricanes and continues to renovate homes.

BB&T City Executive Phillip Stone estimated BB&T’s post-flooding contributions at $200,000. BB&T also has 500 employees in Lumberton.

After hearing from City Manager Wayne Horne that the decisions may be made at the council’s discretion, the vote was unanimous for BB&T.

“I’ve seen what BB&T has invested in the community,” said Councilman John Carroll. “Give them the contract.”

The City Council also renewed its contract with Retail Strategies, a consultant that works to attract retail business. The cost is $25,000 for the next fiscal year.

With the fiscal year running out and City Manager Horne warning that “it will be a tight budget year,” the council set May 29 as its first budget workshop.

As a preliminary to the budget, Horne listed funding requests from area nonprofits and the city manager’s recommendations.

The city manager approved requests from the Lumberton Boys and Girls Club for $5,000; The Community Relations Commission for $12,500; the Lumberton Rescue Squad for $25,000; The History Museum for $8,500; The Exploration Station for $12,500; The Mayor’s Committee for the Challenged for $6,000; The Lumberton Appearance Commission for $5,000; The Partnership for Children for $1,100; Robeson House for $3,000; and the Black Girls Training Camp for $5,000.

The Robeson County Church and Community Center requested $5,000 and $3,500 was recommended; Southeastern Family Violence Center asked $20,000, $10,000 was recommended; The Humane Society requested $12,000, $9,000 was recommended; Christian Care asked for $26,000, $23,500 was recommended; Palmer Prevention asked $5,000, $2,500 was recommended; Borderbelt AIDS asked $5,000, $1,250 was recommended; Sandy Grove Summer Academy requested $3.500, $500 was recommended; and the Robeson Arts Council asked for $5,000, $3,000 was recommended.

A request came from United Way of Robeson County for $12,000 and $5,000 was recommended. A request from Teen Court was tabled pending further information.

Work is done to dam up this opening at the CSX railroad track under Interstate 95 in advance of Hurricane Florence. The opening is blamed for flooding in West and South Lumberton following Florence and Hurricane Matthew. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_CSX-berm-3_ne20189262057406_ne20195816401958-2.jpg Work is done to dam up this opening at the CSX railroad track under Interstate 95 in advance of Hurricane Florence. The opening is blamed for flooding in West and South Lumberton following Florence and Hurricane Matthew.

Project faces lawsuit, increased costs

Scott Bigelow Staff writer