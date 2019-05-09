Crime report

Brenda Thompson, of Hummingbird Lane in St. Pauls, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her black 2003 Kia Sorento from the gas pump at the BP station on 100 Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton. The car is valued at $13,000.

Pepsi Bottling Ventures, located at 137 Pepsi Way in St. Pauls, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vending machin and stole an undisclosed amount of money. The damages to the vending machine total $300.