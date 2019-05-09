Folk Arts Festival in St. Pauls Saturday

By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — The 19th annual N.C. Folk Arts Festival will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street in St. Pauls.

The street festival will feature food, arts and crafts vendors, on-stage entertainment, a color run and will be followed by the Downtown Night Out and Cruise-In.

The color run will be at St. Pauls High School and will begin at 9 a.m. The event features a free 1K run for children. Adults also can participate in a 5K upon payment of a $20 entry fee. The first 100 entries for the 5K will receive T-shirts.

The Downtown Night Out and Cruise-In happens the second Saturday of each month. The event, on Main and Broad streets, is a car show that includes contests, live music and vendors.

The purpose of the festival is to bring the community together and raise money for scholarships for select St. Pauls High School graduating seniors, said Jeff Walters, an event organizer.

Two $1,000 scholarships were awarded to two St. Pauls High School seniors in 2018.

The festival usually draws thousands of people, Walters said.

This year, members of St. Pauls High School’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps will be stationed at entrances and exits in order to help provide crowd control.

