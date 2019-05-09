Letter carriers looking for donated food Saturday

LUMBERTON — Local residents who found a grocery bag in their mailbox this week are being asked to stuff it with non-perishable food so it can be picked up Saturday and fed to Robeson County’s hungry.

The 288,000-member National Association of Letter Carriers is conducting its 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country’s largest single-day food drive, which provides residents with an easy way to donate food for the needy.

Residents are asked to stuff the bags with canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, peanut butter, and rice or cereal, and leave the bag next to their mailbox before the regular mail delivery on Saturday.

United Way of Robeson County partner agencies will distribute them to local food pantries.

Volunteers are needed to meet the carriers at post offices to receive food. After the drive, volunteers also will be needed to sort and box the food before it is shared with local food pantries. Individuals interested in volunteering for this event should go to www.volunteer.unitedwayrobeson.org.

This year’s event will be coordinated by Southeastern Family Violence Center and Robeson County Church and Community Center. Some of the agencies that will receive this food include Southeastern Family Violence Center, BART, Lumberton Christian Care, Robeson County Church and Community Center, and Sacred Pathways.

Since the first national Food Drive in 1993, the Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has collected more than 1.5 billion pounds of food. This past year’s drive brought in 71.6 million pounds. In Robeson County, an average of 17,000 pounds of food is collected each year and distributed to local food pantries.

