Quick, other fallen officers, honored

LUMBERTON — The number of law enforcement officers honored this year during a 27th annual memorial service for fallen officers increased by one.

The family of Jason Quick, Lumberton police office who was killed in December, were among the spectators for the solemn event that is held each year at Robeson Community College.

Lt. Bruce Meares, president of the Robeson County Executive Law Enforcement Officers Association, addressed the mother of Quick, who died when he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 95 while working a traffic accident. He left behind a wife and two young children.

“Miss Quick, I know it’s tough, but we are here for you and we will be here for you,” Meares said.

Quick’s aunt, Rhonda Quick Strong, said that he was passionate about law enforcement. The day Quick died, he had volunteered to cover for another office who was scheduled to work but could not.

“He loved his work, he loved God and he loved his family,” she said. “I believe he left this world satisfied.”

The service, which was held outside the Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center, honors local lawmen who have been killed in the line of duty.

“Today is a solemn day, where we recognize those who have given the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives,” said Kimberly Gold, president of Robeson Community College.

A 21-gun salute was made by the Robeson County Honor Guard and the reading of the “end-of-watch” honorees was made by John Reaves, chief of the Rowland Police Department.

Robeson County sheriff’s deputy Eric Chavis, who is also a city councilman for Lumberton, performed the national anthem and “God Bless America.”

Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott was the guest speaker for the ceremony.

Scott quoted John 15:13, which states: “Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends.”

He said that law enforcement isn’t just a career, but a calling that officers pledge their lives to.

Scott said that words could not “do justice” for the sacrifices the officers made, so actions must. He urged those in attendance to do their part, such as taking time to volunteer in their communities and to take measures to make their communities safer.

“If we do our parts, there’ll be fewer names etched in this stone,” he said, referring to the memorial.

Quick’s name was added to a granite memorial, below that of Alexis Thunder Locklear, a Scotland County sheriff’s deputy from Robeson who died last year while on duty, and Jeremiah M. Goodson, a Lumberton police officer, who was murdered in 2012.

Meares presented families of the fallen officers with a Bible that had the date of the ceremony and the sheriff’s signature on behalf of the Badge and Bible program before closing with the releasing of doves in honor of fallen officers.

“It doesn’t get easier,” Meares said of losing officers. “…..We just pray everyone that is wearing a badge today is safe and makes it home today.”

This week the Federal Bureau of Investigations released a report concerning law enforcement deaths in 2018.

“According to statistics reported to the FBI, 106 law enforcement officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents in 2018. Of these, 55 officers died as a result of felonious acts, and 51 officers died in accidents,” the report stated.

The report also stated that nearly half of the officers killed in 2018 were killed accidentally, with the majority of deaths occuring in vehicle crashes.

The following law enforcement divisions were represented at the memorial ceremony: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton Police Department, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, St. Pauls Police Department, Fairmont Police Department and UNC Pembroke Police and Public Safety Department.

The Badge and Bible program is a faith-based program that offers counseling from local pastors. Wilkins put the program in place with hopes to provide individuals with an outlet that can help decrease crime.

By Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne via email at [email protected] or by phone at 910-416-5165.

