PepsiCo chips in to education veterans’ children

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
Marine Corps veteran and Pepsi Bottling Venture employee Robert Overbay, middle, transported the flag from the St. Pauls location to the Winston-Salem facility after the Rolling Remembrance ceremony. He is seen with retired members of the Army Golden Knights parachute team that landed at Pepsi's St. Pauls facility for Thursday's event.

ST. PAULS — Veterans, community members and Pepsi Bottling Ventures employees gathered Thursday morning to honor fallen veterans as a part of the Rolling Remembrance program, which provides money for scholarships for children who have lost a parent to military service.

That is done through donations to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation by PepsiCo and its employees.

The Rolling Remembrance program begins with a flag that is donated to PepsiCo by the military following a combat mission. From there the flag travels through Pepsi distribution networks across the United States, where it is transferred from one veteran truck driver to the next at each stop, according to Trevor Johnson, public relations and legislative affairs manager at Pepsi Bottling Ventures. Each flag will eventually finish its journey in White Plains, New York, where PepsiCo was founded.

“This is an idea that we came up with about five years ago to really do three things,” said Joe Mendale, senior director of logistics at PepsiCo.

Mendale said the program is an opportunity to give back to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

“It’s all about engaging our employees and communities and having them help provide that same level of support to military and to the children left behind, so we are very honored to do this five years in a row,” he said.

Kiley Willis, who received a scholarship from the foundation, shared her story.

Willis lost her father in 2007. The Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation helped her pay for a college education. She then joined the foundation to help others who shared her experience.

According to Mendale, since its inception, the campaign has raised $850,000 for the foundation.

Every donation made by an employee to the foundation is matched by PepsiCo.

Employees in Winston-Salem also are holding bake sales and selling homemade goods to help raise money for the foundation.

In attendance was Randy Kennedy, a veteran and Purple Heart recipient who works for PepsiCo.

“I’m proud to be an American and a veteran and part of this organization (Pepsi),” he said.

Veteran Robert Overbay transported the flag to a distribution station in Winston-Salem following the ceremony.

