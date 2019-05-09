New St. Pauls administrator takes oath

By: Tomeka Sinclair - Staff writer
St. Pauls Town Clerk Debra McNeill swears in Rodney Johnson Thursday as the town's new administrator. Johnson brings almost 25 years of experience to the position. His first day was May 1.

ST. PAULS — Rodney Johnson was sworn into the role of St. Pauls town administrator Thursday at the regular board meeting, filling a spot that’s been vacant for nine months.

After being sworn in, the board cheered Johnson and Mayor Gerard Weindel offered a handshake.

“Good luck,” he said.

He takes the place of the late J.R. Steigerwald, who resigned from the job he held for five years at the conclusion of the commissioners’ meeting on Aug. 9. Steigerwald died unexpectedly in late October.

Johnson brings almost 25 years of experience in local government to the town, including being the town administrator in Turbeville, South Carolina, the position he left, and Hope Mills, each for seven years.

He says he enjoys the vibe of the town so far. His first day was May 1.

“I love it,” he said. “Everyone has been very, very nice to me and my wife. It’s very nice. It’s a good place.”

Johnson has some familiarity with St. Pauls because of his time in nearby Hope Mills.

“When I was over at Hope Mills, we would go over to Tarpackers, and go to The Military Store and buy the hiking stuff,” he said.

Johnson said he’s currently playing catchup and hasn’t gotten into the bulk of work yet.

“I’ve been here for like six days. I don’t even have my printer hooked up,” he said.

One of his first tasks will tackling the budget, which must be done by June 30. The board set a workshop on the budget for May 30 at 6 p.m.

“I’ve done about 22 budgets so I think I’ll be OK,” Johnson said.

During public comments, resident Matt McKay spoke on behalf of his pastor, Rev. Adam Ransom, about a call he received from the town about signage. The town recently amended its ordinance, which now prohibits yard signs on town property.

“It got to the point where we were picking up 20 to 30 signs a week,” Weindel said.

McKay said he would remove the sign, but brought pictures of several businesses he said were breaking the law.

“Is it going to be a fair removal across the board?” McKay said. “We’re not trying to be snitches. It’s just not fair to single out one entity.”

The board agreed to have the staff look into the matter.

“I appreciate you coming in and letting us know,” Weindel said.

In other business, the board:

— Approved a contract with S. Preston and Associates to perform the town 2019-20 audit.

— Approved a proclamation for Older Americans Awareness Month for the month May.

— Approved closing a portion of Chapel Street for Eastside Homecoming on June 22 from noon to 6 p.m.

— Were reminded of the Folk Arts Festival that will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at 910-416-5865 or [email protected]

