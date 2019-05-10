May 10, 2019 robesonian News 0
Ally is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is a female basset hound and Jack Russell terrier mix, about 1-year-old and weighs about 40 pounds. Ally is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, de-wormed, heartworm negative and has been spayed. Ally has a very calm and friendly demeanor and would make anyone a loyal and faithful family pet and companion. The adoption fee is $200. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

Ally is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is a female basset hound and Jack Russell terrier mix, about 1-year-old and weighs about 40 pounds. Ally is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, de-wormed, heartworm negative and has been spayed. Ally has a very calm and friendly demeanor and would make anyone a loyal and faithful family pet and companion. The adoption fee is $200. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

Ally is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is a female basset hound and Jack Russell terrier mix, about 1-year-old and weighs about 40 pounds. Ally is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, de-wormed, heartworm negative and has been spayed. Ally has a very calm and friendly demeanor and would make anyone a loyal and faithful family pet and companion. The adoption fee is $200. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Ally_ne2019510151711571.jpgAlly is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is a female basset hound and Jack Russell terrier mix, about 1-year-old and weighs about 40 pounds. Ally is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, de-wormed, heartworm negative and has been spayed. Ally has a very calm and friendly demeanor and would make anyone a loyal and faithful family pet and companion. The adoption fee is $200. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.