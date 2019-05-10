Crime report

The following incidents of theft were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Antonio McDowell, Horne Camp Road, Fairmont; Gene Jones, Briarcliff Lane, Lumberton; Steven Powell, Susies Drive, Maxton; John Savage, Thomas Drive, Lumberton; Stevie Locklear, Bear Swamp Lane, Pembroke; and Donell Hunt, Harley Road, Maxton.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Earl Tyson, Regan Church Road, Lumberton; and Ronald Parker, Barlow Road, Lumber Bridge.