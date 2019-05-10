Downtown plaza dedicated

After months of renovations, local leaders dedicated the Lumberton Downtown Plaza Thursday before the kickoff of the 2019 Alive After 5 concert series. The plaza renovation idea was born decades ago as a way to create a downtown area that is inviting and invigorating, and could draw visitors, shoppers and more businesses into the area.

