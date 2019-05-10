City Council to meet on Monday

May 10, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall in its chambers on the third floor.

The council typically does its hard work during a policy meeting that is held the Wednesday before, and rubber stamps a lot of that work during the regular meeting.

The board on Monday is expected to give final plans to hiring Atkins Global, an engineering company headquartered in London with offices in Charlotte, to plan and design floodgates in the Jacob Swamp Dike to protect large sections of the city from catastrophic flooding, such as what occurred with hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

The City Council on Wednesday found out the cost of the project has more than doubled, to about $5 million, and the city also faces a lawsuit from residents who believe the floodgates would cause flooding in their neighborhoods.

The council also is expected to finalize contracting with BB&T for its banking services for three years despite getting a better bid from CressCom Bank, which has handled the city’s money for the past three years.

CressCom would net the city about $30,000 with higher interest rates and lower service fees, but council members cited BB&T support of the community, including following both hurricanes, in their unanimous decision.

BB&T City Executive Phillip Stone estimated BB&T’s post-flooding contributions at $200,000. BB&T also has 500 employees in Lumberton.

