City Council to meet on Monday

LUMBERTON — Feelings among the education community in Robeson County are mixed about a bill that passed Wednesday in the North Carolina Senate to lure teachers out of retirement to teach in the state’s low- performing schools.

The bill, now pending in the House, would pay retirees $35,000 to return to the classroom, $40,000 if they teachscience or math. Co-sponsored by Robeson Sen. Danny Britt, Senate Bill 399 would pay teachers on top of their retirement benefits.

The Public Schools of Robeson County has17 low-performing schools. Mike Smith, chair of the Board of Education, believes bringing back retired teachers is a good idea for the county.

“There is a shortage of teachers all over the state, and this is an attempt to do something creative to help solve the problem,” Smith said. “After six months or a year in retirement, some people are ready to go back to work.”

Smith said teaching is a tough job with lots of paperwork and pressure, so it will be a difficult job to win teachers back.

Richard Monroe, a 40-year educator and former president of the Robeson Association of Educations, said the state will need to pay more for the program to work.

“We had a program like this years ago that paid teachers their exit salary,” Monroe said. “This is insulting and desperate.”

Monroe said some legislators seem to believe the Teachers and State Employee Retirement System is an “entitlement” program. The legislature has given little or no cost-of-living to retirees, and the bill would use retirement benefits to subsidize teacher pay.

“Our retirement pay is hard-earned,” Monroe said. “We paid into it.

“Don’t get me wrong, I loved teaching and was passionate about it,” he said. “I see this as most attractive to recent retirees.”

Schools Superintendent Shanita Wooten also called it a good idea, but she has other ideas for retirees.

“If this is to be successful, it will depend on how long a teacher has been retired,” Wooten said. “It would be for recent retirees.”

Wooten said retired teachers are a valuable asset and offered two alternative ideas.

“For low performing schools, I would like to see the state offer bonuses for effective teachers to transfer to low performing schools,” shet said. “We know who the effective teachers are.”

As for retirees, Wooten would offer them part-time jobs to boost literacy and test scores.

“I would bring back retirees on a part-time basis to do tutoring and remediation,” she said.

Rep. Charles Graham, who will consider the bill when it arrives in the House, believes it would be a great asset to Robeson and to the teachers who participate.

“When I left the school system, I was at an age where I still wanted to work and to contribute,” Graham said. “This would be great supplemental income for retired teachers, if they can continue to draw their retirement.”

Graham is familiar with the difficulty of recruiting teachers to rural counties, and he believes the program would help.

“It would bring back experience and knowledgeable teachers to benefit students, and they would be good mentors for young teachers,” he said. “I think this is something worth looking at.”

The legislation has the support of many of the state’s top leaders, including Phil Berger, the Senate president pro tem.

“Despite raising starting teacher salaries and providing teachers with five consecutive raises, we are still seeing the need for more teachers in certain schools around the state,” said Phil Berger. “This bill provides an effective solution to help alleviate that issue.”

Smith Monroe

Scott Bigelow Staff writer