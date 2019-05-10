New wheels rolling into Sheriff’s Office

By: By Jessica Horne - Staff writer
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has 16 new vehicles, one fifth of the number it is scheduled to receive.

Last year, the Robeson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 80 new vehicles to replace the older ones, which range in mileage from 150,000 to 250,000 miles.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said 42 will be all-wheel drive 2019 Ford Explorers sporting the new sheriff’s logo for use by detectives and deputies. Eight will be all-wheel drive Dodge Chargers designated for use by the Community Impact Team, and 30 will be unmarked vehicles of various makes and models for use by detectives.

After full specifications are met, the vehicles should cost about $3.1 million in total, said Charlie McNair, director of Robeson County Fleet Operation.

So far, eight of the vehicles received are Ford Explorers and eight are Dodge Chargers.

Wilkins expects to receive about eight additional vehicles every two weeks.

The Chargers would typically be the first on the scene in the event of a drug arrest or a crime of similar nature.

“This will be the team that you see, the next thing you are going to see after they do their job is the drug unit and the SWAT team,” Wilkins said, describing the three-part process of drug arrests.

One of the Chargers is a “ghost car,” which is white and designed to blend in with surrounding traffic, Wilkins said. At night the car’s logo will be relatively undetectable and only recognizable under the glare of headlights.

During his campaign for sheriff, Wilkins said his plans would include launching an aggressive campaign against the illegal drugs trade in Robeson County. He said that drugs are the chief reason Robeson County tops the state in violent and property crimes.

Wilkins announced the Community Impact Team’s new vehicles via Facebook on April 30.

Shown is a ghost car, which is designed to blend in with surrounding traffic. It is among the eight new Community Impact Team vehicles. The Sheriff’s Office will receive a total of 80 new vehicles to replace an aging fleet.
