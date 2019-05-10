Maxton to hold special meeting

May 10, 2019
By: Staff report

MAXTON — The Maxton Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., according to Mayor Chip Morton.

The meeting will be held at Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave. There was no agenda information included in a notice to The Robesonian.

