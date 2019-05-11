Cisco makes $10,000 gift to UNCP

LUMBERTON — The do-over of a congressional election that garnered national attention has been a yawner so far in Robeson County with just Tuesday left to cast a ballot.

According to the Robeson County Board of Elections, just 128 ballots had been cast during early voting for the District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives through Thursday. There were 18 at the Pembroke satellite site, and 110 at the elections office on Walnut Street in Lumberton. Those totals do not include any ballots cast Friday, the final day of early voting.

The big reason for the depressed vote in Robeson County is there is no competitive race for the Democratic nomination, with Dan McCready, who almost won election in November, getting a free pass to the Sept. 10 general election. That means more than 43,000 registered Democrats in Robeson County are not eligible to vote.

Jeff Scott of the Libertarian Party, and Allen Smith of the Green Party also got free passes to the general election.

But there are 10 Republican candidates from which 9,000 registered Republicans in Robeson County and around 17,000 unaffiliated voters can pick.

They can do so on Tuesday within their own precincts, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There is one change to traditional poll sites. North Pembroke Precinct voters are to cast ballots at the Pembroke Rural Fire Department, located at 1398 Prospect Road. The normal polling site, the Indian Education Building, is still under renovation.

Voters in Britts Precinct and Lumberton 11A (Clybourn Pines), who had been displaced to other voting sites, will return to their traditional sites. In Britt’s, that is the Britt’s Township (Old) Fire Department Building, which is at 9495 N.C. 72 East, and in Lumberton 11A, that is the Soaring Eagle Tribal Building, which is at 422 Norment Road.

The do-over election was ordered by the state Board of Elections because of questions about absentee ballots, primarily in Bladen County, which cast doubt on Republican Mark Harris’ 905-vote win over McCready.

Harris, citing health reasons, elected to not file again, nor did Robert Pittenger, a Charlotte Republican who held the seat before losing to Harris narrowly in the primary of 2018.

In order for there to be a clear winner, a Republican would have to receive 30 percent of the total votes cast. If that does not happen, then there will be a runoff on Sept. 10 and the general election would move to Nov. 5, which is the date of the municipal elections.

Following is a bit of information on the 10 Republican candidates.

— Stevie Rivenbark Hull, Republican from Fayetteville. Her website says she’s pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. She wants market-based reform in health care and says mental health reform “must be a priority.”

— Matthew Ridenhour, Republican from Charlotte. Ridenhour’s website states the candidate believes in cutting taxes; reducing spending and the national debt; and immigration reform and securing the border with Mexico. Ridenhour is a pro-life candidate who believes in auditing the Federal Reserve and in dealing with foreign threats swiftly and with overwhelming power.

— Stony Rushing, Republican from Wingate. Rushing is supported by Harris. Rushing, who owns Take Aim Training Range, has several National Rifle Association certifications. He has said he will support President Trump’s agenda and align with the hard-line conservative Freedom Caucus.

— Fern Shubert, Republican from Marshville. She’s a former state senator and her party’s whip, and was a candidate for governor against Mike Easley in 2004. Shubert served three terms in the state House. Her time in Raleigh ended in the 2010 election cycle. An accountant, she ran for state auditor in 2012.

— Dr. Albert Lee Wiley Jr., Republican from Atlantic Beach. Wiley is a retired physician in Carteret County, practicing part-time as a cancer specialist. He’s run for Congress several times over the past 35 years, including his seventh try in 2016; all have been self-funded. His connection to the district is that he is a Forest City native.

— Chris Anglin, Republican from Raleigh. Anglin is known for switching parties this past year and hopping into the N.C. Supreme Court race late. Many believe his decision split votes with incumbent Barbara Jackson, helping Democrats win the seat with Anita Earles.

— Dan Bishop, Republican from Charlotte. He’s serving as a state senator for District 39. He’s also most known as author of the controversial “Bathroom Bill.” His website says “Dan led the fight to put the Voter ID Constitutional Amendment on the ballot last November and has been A rated by the NRA for protecting our Second Amendment rights.” He has been endorsed by Sen. Danny Britt, who represents Robeson County.

— Leigh Thomas Brown, Republican from Harrisburg. Thomas is a real estate agent and motivational speaker, and she says on her website she is not a career politician. She said, “In Washington, I will be a strong ally for President Trump and his America First agenda that has benefited all Americans.”

— Kathie C. Day, Republican from Cornelius. Day is a broker in real estate and owner of Kathie Day & Associates Realty.

— Gary Dunn, Republican from Matthews. Among his campaign platform planks are freeing all prisoners with marijuana-related arrests and re-creating the Works Progress Administration, the elimination of mandatory insurance for health, cars, homes and banks; and removing television ads for big pharmacies, insurance companies and legal work.

