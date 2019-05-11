Cisco makes $10,000 gift to UNCP

May 11, 2019 robesonian News 0
PEMBROKE — Computer science, information technology and cybersecurity programs at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke have received a $10,000 gift from Cisco.

Cisco’s support will give UNCP students in these fields experiential learning opportunities through attendance at competitions and workshops that will expose them to the latest trends. The money will also provide funding for travel to state, regional and national competitions in programming, cybersecurity and digital problem-solving.

The ability to provide these hands-on opportunities is vitally important in fields that are evolving at a rapid pace, said Jeff Frederick, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

“The world of computer science and information technology changes constantly and we are committed to keeping our students market-ready,” Frederick said.

“Fields like cybersecurity and programming require team-based challenges and the chance to travel for competition will enhance our student experience and assist our talented faculty in their efforts to push our students to even greater heights. Many thanks to our great friends at Cisco for this generous gift which will allow UNC Pembroke to expand the transformative learning opportunities available to our students.”

In addition to supporting student travel, Cisco will also assist UNCP with enhancements to the university’s information technology infrastructure to ensure students have access to the latest trends and tools in these fields.

