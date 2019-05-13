Robbery suspect exits hospital without being charged

May 13, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
McDaniel

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery attempt who had been in a South Carolina hospital being treated for a gunshot wound, but is now missing.

Police Capt. Terry Parker said Lumberton police were not sure Monday afternoon if Demarreon McDaniel, 26, of Manning Road, Rowland, had been released from the hospital or walked out. Warrants have been issued charging McDaniel with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony conspiracy.

Parker said previously police cannot charge a suspect while that person is in a hospital.

Anyone who knows where McDaniel is should notify police by calling 910-671-3845, Parker said.

McDaniel and Sterling Herman Hester, 27, of Myrtle Court in Lumberton, are accused of trying to rob Thomas Hester Lewis, 39, at Lewis’ home at 1120 Cherokee St. on May 7. According to Parker, McDaniel and Hester approached Lewis as he was working in an open garage in the back yard of his home, but Lewis was armed and gunfire was exchanged.

Police found McDaniel with a gunshot would to his upper leg when they arrived, and he was taken to a hospital.

Hester was arrested later and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony conspiracy, according to Parker. He was jailed under a $100,000 bond.

Lewis was not injured.

McDaniel
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_McDaniel.jpgMcDaniel

Staff report