LUMBERTON — The three-week filing period for a seat on the Lumberton City Council that was made vacant by the death of John “Big Wayne” Robinson begins on Friday at noon at the Board of Elections office and continues until June 7.

The election, which is nonpartisan, is scheduled for July 23.

Robinson died Feb. 28 unexpectedly, although he had battled health issues in recent years.

He became a councilman for Precinct 2 in 2011 when he served the final two years of longtime Councilman Wyatt Johnson’s term. He was re-elected in 2013 and again 2017 to his current term, which would have expired in December 2021. The winner of the July election will serve the balance of the term.

The cost to file for election is $81, and must be paid at the Elections Office at 800 N. Walnut St. at the time of filing. To be eligible to file, a person must be at least 18 years old and have lived within Precinct 2 for at least 30 days.

There will be one polling place open and no early voting or mail-in ballots for the special election. The approximate cost of the election is $5,000, a bill that the Board of Elections will send to the city.

It will be the city’s second special election this year. Voters in Precincts 3 and 7 filled seats on Jan. 29, electing John Carroll and Eric Chavis respectively. Carroll and Chavis were each unopposed.

Municipal elections are held during odd-numbered years, but the City Council did not want the seat to remain vacant until the Nov. 5 election, opting instead in a unanimous vote for the special election.

