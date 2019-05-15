Crime report

Carl Lohman, an employee at Walmart located at 5070 Fayetteville Road, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a flat-screen TV. The value of the TV was not on the report.

Ebony Waddell, of Mangum Circle in Mooresville, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her parked car, stole her wallet , check book and other personal identification information. Woodell reported that damages totalled $140.

Scott Chase, of Leggett Road in Fairmont, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his wallet and its contents valued at $171 at the Sun-Do Kwik Shop located at 3625 South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton.

The following incidents of larceny were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Asani Hatton, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Adam Sayre, N.C. 71 North, Red Springs; and Jackie Chavis, Lakewood Drive, Maxton.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jeff Kranz, Interstate 95 North, Fairmont; Natalie Tatum, Veterans Road, St. Pauls; Ashley Brown, Charlie Watts Road, Maxton; and Douglas Moore, Gainys Drive, Lumberton.