Crime report

LUMBERTON — Schools Superintendent Shanita Wooten’s request for additional legal assistance was turned back Tuesday by the Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County.

During a sometimes heated conversation in front of a near-capacity audience, board members offered their views on the proposal to bring Tharrington Smith, a law firm n Raleigh, to assist with issues related to personnel, exceptional children and building contracts.

“We’ve hired an assistant superintendent and several compliance staff to help with exceptional children’s programs,” board member Loistine DeFreece said. “Since we are broke, the people in place can do the work.”

The issue of a $2 million operating deficit, declining enrollment, pending layoffs and local funding weighed heavily over the meeting.

“I can’t see bringing in more legal consultants,” board member Linda Emanuel said.

Board member Brian Freeman blasted board attorney Grady Hunt and said the schools need more legal knowledge on school matters.

“Public school law expertise is needed,” Freeman said. “We need to replace what we have.”

That prompted board member Craig Lowry to defend Hunt.

“Mr. Grady has done this for a long time, and I have great confidence in him,” he said.

Board member John Campbell cut to the chase, asking what the cost of added legal help would be.

“I don’t have in front of me what monies will be needed,” Campbell said. “I am ready to have a discussion, but I need to make an informed decision.”

Campbell’s question went unanswered.

Freeman countered, saying, “Dr. Wooten needs help, she’s waving a red flag. If our superintendent needs help, we need to find it.”

That aroused board member Brenda Fairley-Ferebee, who said, “I resent anyone saying we are not supporting our superintendent. We hired additional staff and they can do the job.”

Campbell circled back in support of the superintendent’s request.

“If our superintendent says she needs help, and we are going to hold her accountable, then we have to support her on this issue,” Campbell said. “I am willing to take the leap of faith.”

DeFreece was not finished.

“We’re going into this blind, and you want to talk about being broke,” she said.

The conversation continued when the board called Finance Director Erica Setzer to shed some light on the school district’s financial situation. The bottom line is the schools will have to shed employees before next year, she said.

Questions about school finances from school employees and the public prompted Setzer to offer that the schools are not in danger of not making its payroll.

According to board Chairman Mike Smith, 30 employees were given notice that their contracts will not be renewed. That number is expected to rise.

“What I told the Finance Committee last week is the same thing I have said since March,” Setzer said. “We no longer have flexibility on spending textbook funds, which we have used in the past to pay custodians, substitute teachers and other positions.”

The losses are being absorbed using $4.1 million of insurance reimbursements for losses of the former central office and West Lumberton Elementary School.

Setzer said a number of factors helped put the schools in a $2 million hole. Enrollment declines since the 2015-16 school year and projected losses next year add up to a loss of 1,740 students and the per-pupil funds that went away with them.

Slumping enrollment has resulted in some small schools having more instructional support personnel, including social workers, nurses, guidance counselors and librarians, than the state will fund.

Ultimately, the conversation turned to local funding provided by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. The finance director said a preliminary school budget is due to the commissioners on Wednesday.

Robeson’s public schools are funded at the second lowest level of any school system in North Carolina. Setzer estimates the public schools represent 17 percent of the county budget, which she said is lower than funding in surrounding counties.

The sate funds 1,021 teachers in Robeson County, but the schools have 1,661 teachers on the payroll. Low wealth funding, which is a supplement for North Carolina’s poorest counties, picks up much of the difference.

“What happens when the $4 million is gone?” Freeman said. “We’ve got to make some hard decisions.”

Board member Randy Lawson said a retreat is needed to discuss the deficit, which would include a reduction in teachers and staff. Thus far, the school district has asked the county for about $18 million more in funding, including funding 21 school resource officers and $2 million to fill in next year’s deficit.

“This is not fluff, not wants but needs,” Lowry said. “We need school resource officers.”

The board voted to provide some budget information to the county, but ask for a 30-day extension on the final request for additional funding. No date was set for a retreat.

“The county wants a strategic plan about our finances,” Campbell said. “The retreat sounds like a start.”

In the public comment section of the meeting, the board members heard two pleas to save and repair W.H. Knuckles Elementary School in South Lumberton. The school suffered damage from two hurricanes and has lost enrollment.

“Closing the school would be a hardship on the students and parents,” said Carletta Thompson, who noted the school’s history dating back to education movements for slaves and freedman before and after the Civil War. “If you close the schools I would ask that you return the building and grounds to the Lumber River Baptist Association.”

Lumberton City Councilman John Cantey Jr., who represents a portion of South Lumberton, asked the board for “fair and equitable treatment.”

Because the former students of West Lumberton attend Knuckles and parts of Knuckles remained closed because of damage from Hurricane Matthew, Cantey asked why insurance funds cannot repair the school.

“Insurance funds is used to pay other bills,” he said. “Knuckles has been neglected and unselected.

“Low enrollment at the school is caused by the disasters. Residents are moving back into Turner Terrace and Weaver Court.”

The board appointed Lumberton resident Terry Smith, a former member of the school board, as one of its four representatives on the Robeson Community College Board of Trustees. Smith was nominated on a substitute motion by Dwayne Smith and five board members joined him.

The Public Schools of Robeson County will sell an acre of land behind the old Pembroke High School to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke for $75,000. The price was $30,000 less than the appraised value, but the university asked for “consideration,” according to attorney Hunt.

Consideration, in this transaction, was for UNCP allowing the school system’s Finance Department to use the West Office Building without charge for 27 months after the central office was destroyed by flooding from Hurricane Matthew, he said. Hunt valued that rent-free office at $62,000.

Wooten told board members that rent on the central office will increase next fiscal year from $120,000 to $140,000.

Board members renewed a contract with Southeastern Health to provide six athletic trainers for high school athletic events. Southeastern Health has provided trainers for the past eight years, and the cost has remained at $30,000.

The cost to the hospital is considerably more than the contract cost, Athletic Director Jerome Hunt said.

“Having trainers is important,” Hunt said. “Last year, we had an athlete who had a cardiac arrest, and we’re not sure if he would have survived if the trainer had not been on hand.”

Board members also approved the Indian Education Act funding of $2.1 million. It is a federal compensatory program with 28 staff members in Robeson County.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer