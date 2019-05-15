Samaritan’s Purse putting displaced families back in their homes

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
LUMBERTON — Samaritan’s Purse plans to help 79 families in Robeson and Columbus counties return home after their homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Florence, and might even add to that list.

The international Christian relief organization plans the families by rebuilding 18 homes, repairing 31 and replacing 30 manufactured homes.

“Months after the hurricanes hit, families are still suffering. Samaritan’s Purse has been on the ground since the beginning, and we are prepared to stay until these communities are restored,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “We want to give them a fresh start by rebuilding homes and reminding them of the hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

The organization still is accepting applications from homeowners in need of assistance. Homeowners affected by Hurricane Florence can learn more by contacting Jackie Williams at [email protected] or by calling 910-840-3119.

The organization has recruited 15 volunteers per week to rebuild homes from the ground up and make major repairs, according to Andy Beauchamp, a Samaritan’s Purse project superintendent based in Whiteville/Lumberton.

Home repairs can range from painting ceilings and cleaning up mold, to installing new roofing or heating ventilation and air-conditioning units, according to Beauchamp.

Beauchamp said some projects can take as little as a week to complete, while others can take months. He finds joy in serving others and anticipates helping families return to normalcy after their homes are restored, Beauchamp said.

According to a press release from the organization, Samaritan’s Purse plans to replace 120 manufactured homes in three states. The organization also plans to provide long-term aid through home repair and rebuilding programs to families affected by hurricanes Florence and Michael in four areas in addition to Robeson and Columbus counties: New Bern; Horry County, South Carolina; and Panama City, Florida.

“Samaritan’s Purse is committed to helping families get back on their feet, and we recognize that this can’t be done in a few weeks or months,” said Luther Harrison, vice president of North American Ministries for Samaritan’s Purse. “Recovery from storms like hurricanes Florence and Michael takes years. That’s why Samaritan’s Purse is helping hundreds of affected families repair and rebuild their homes.”

In the months after Hurricane Florence struck in September 2018, Samaritan’s Purse deployed disaster relief teams to New Bern, Jacksonville and Wilmington, North Carolina, and Horry County, South Carolina. In total, more than 6,600 volunteers served more than 148,416 hours to help more than 2,100 families recover.

In the disaster response phase, volunteers helped families mud-out homes by removing everything that was damaged in the storm, such as flooring and drywall, and then spraying to prevent mold growth. The organization also cleared downed trees and placed tarps on roofs in an effort to help families get back on their feet.

The Samaritan’s Purse is still accepting volunteers. For information on how to volunteer, visit spvolunteer.org.

Jessica Horne

Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

