SeHealth wants second linear accelerator to treat cancer patients

May 15, 2019 robesonian News, Top Stories 0
By: T.C. Hunter - Managing editor
Southeastern Regional Medical Center is in the process of getting state approval to obtain a second linear accelerator. Members of the public are being offered two chances to comment about the $7.8 million project.

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Regional Medical is seeking state approval to obtain a second linear accelerator for use in the treatment of cancerous tumors.

The project is expected to cost $7.8 million and would be completed in April 2021.

According to The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which makes the decision on the certificate of need, there will be a public hearing for the project on June 18 at 11 a.m. in county administrative building at 701 N. Elm St..

Anyone may file written comments concerning this proposal. Comments must be received by the Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section no later than 5:30 p.m. on May 31.

Comments may be submitted as an attachment to an email if they are sent to [email protected] Comments may also be mailed to Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section, Division of Health Service Regulation, 2704 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C., 27699-2704.

The new linear accelerator is needed because the one currently in use has reached the limits of its service capabilities, said Reid Caldwell, Southeastern Health Government Affairs & Policy Management officer.

“It’s maxed,” Caldwell said. “We have the busiest single linear accelerator in North Carolina.”

Because it is so busy, down time for maintenance or repairs can disrupt the patient-service schedule, he said.

“We easily do 30 patients a day on the one linear accelerator, and it could spike to 40 or 50 patients a day,” Caldwell said.

If the linear accelerator goes down even for a short time, the schedule could be disrupted to the point that patients are receiving their radiology treatments well into the evening, he said.

“People depend on these treatments,” Caldwell said.

The hospital’s Radiation Oncology Department began offering services in 1995 with one accelerator, he said. The need for a second linear accelerator was identified in 2018 and that need was placed in the 2019 state facilities plan.

Medical oncology began in the hospital about the same time radiation oncology began offering services but was relocated to the Gibson Cancer Center, located at 1200 Pine Run Drive in Lumberton, in 1998.

That’s were the second linear accelerator would be located.

The $7.8 million price tag includes the cost of the accelerator, related equipment and constructing a new building in which to house the linear accelerator, Caldwell said. The linear accelerator must be contained in a room with reinforced concrete walls that are 3-feet thick because of the radiation threat.

Southeastern Health hopes to have the certificate of need approved in the fall and to begin construction in early 2020.

The state of North Carolina requires a certificate of need for equipment that cost more than a certain amount of money, and for certain services regardless of cost. The linear accelerator falls into both categories.

“The state just wants to make sure it is needed and justified,” Caldwell said.

