LUMBERTON — Jim Quick and the Coastline Band are the scheduled performers for tonight’s installment of the Alive After 5 concert series.

The show will be 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown plaza at Third and Chestnut streets. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase. Attendees can bring lawn chairs for comfort.

Jim Quick and the Coastline Band will perform Carolina beach/shag music, and a little rock and blues in a show that includes showmanship and humor.

Rising country singer Tim Elliott is scheduled to perform on May 23.