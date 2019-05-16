Planet Fitness opens with 3,000 members

By: Donnie Douglas - Editor
Planet Fitness is opening Friday at the old Kmart building at 2770 Roberts Ave. Company officials say they already have sold 3,000 memberships, which begin as low as $10 a month.

LUMBERTON — Thousands of local residents have gotten in line to do their part in trying to improve the health of Robeson County, which always ranks low in North Carolina in terms of overall health measures, including obesity.

Planet Fitness, one of the country’s fastest-growing chains of fitness centers, opened Thursday at 2770 Roberts Ave., and company officials say it already has 3,000 members.

The address is that of the former 95,000-square-foot Kmart retail store that closed in the spring of 2016, idling a key piece of real estate in Lumberton, at Roberts Avenue and Interstate 95. Two more tenants will be opening in the building soon, Big Lots and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, according to Robert Britt, vice president of K.M. Biggs Inc., which owns the building.

According to information provided by Planet Fitness, monthly memberships begin for as little as $10. The center, which will occupy 24,000 square feet of the building, has more than 200 pieces of brand new cardio and strength pieces, and features two separate areas of equipment that company officials say many gyms don’t offer. The center will offer a “a 30-minute workout space that consists of stations where members can take the guesswork out of their routine and follow a pre-set workout to exercise the whole body in a short period of time.”

The company’s says its mission is to “enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment,” which it bills as a “judgment free zone.”

The center will be open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. It will employ 18 to 20 people, including certified trainers who can help members with their fitness programs.

“Lumberton has been one of the best pre-sales in our portfolio of more than 70 locations, and we are overjoyed to be part of a community that is so passionate about Planet Fitness and healthy living,” said Amanda Pleiter, local marketing manager for Planet Fitness. “Often those who work afternoon into evening shifts, such as those in the food service, medical, or law enforcement professions, find it difficult to find the place or time to work out. Our 24/7 availability, along with tons of equipment and free fitness training allows anyone to fit a visit to Planet Fitness into their day.”

The center also will offer a PF360 unit that features cross-training resources, including battle ropes, kettle balls and TRX.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s 2018 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report from spring 2018 ranked Robeson County last in health of North Carolina’s 100 counties. The rankings measure the health of county populations in all 50 states based on more than 30 factors, including obesity, tobacco use, premature death, physical inactivity and access to clinical care.

Founded in 1992 in Dover, New Hampshire, Planet Fitness has more than 12.5 million members and 1,742 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico.

Lumberton shoppers are familiar with Big Lots, which already is located in Lumberton at 1731 N. Roberts Ave., but is looking for more room, and will occupy 38,000 square feet of the building.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, with the slogan, “Get Good Stuff Cheap,” specializes in closeouts, overstocked items and books, too. Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Ollie’s has more than 300 stores in 23 states along the East Coast.

