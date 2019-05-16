Four commissioners plan cleanup efforts on Saturday

By: By Jessica Horne - Staff writer
Volunteers cleared roadsides in the town of Maxton in April. Commissioners Pauline Campbell, Roger Oxendine, Faline Dial and Raymond Cummings will lead cleanup groups Saturday in their districts. Four county commissioners, Faline Dial, Pauline Campbell, Raymond Cummings and Roger Oxendine, will lead cleanup efforts on Saturday. County officials say twice as much litter have been collect this year in cleanup efforts when compared with last year.

LUMBERTON — Four county commissioners are planning roadside cleanups Saturday in efforts to clean up the mess that others left behind.

Commissioners Pauline Campbell, Roger Oxendine, Faline Dial and Raymond Cummings are all looking for helping hands to clear the roads of litter in their districts over the weekend.

The cleanup effort had been scheduled for May, but got rained out. Commissioner David Edge, however, got his in, with more than 400 bags of trash collected by 80 volunteers along an 11-mile stretch of Barker Ten Mile Road. Edge represents District 6.

The Saturday forecast is for sunny skies with temperatures reaching into the 90s.

Commissioners Tom Taylor, District 7, Jerry Stephens, District 7, and Lance Herndon, District 8, still plan on doing their part, but don’t have definite dates.

From January to May 2018, cleanup teams brought 26.77 tons of trash to the county landfill, according to Emily Jones, Robeson County public information officer. This year, that number has nearly doubled, with a total of 51.87 tons of trash collected throughout the county.

Jones credits the increase to various groups and organizations that are part of the 60 active adopt-a-highway contracts in the county.

The cleanup campaign is an initiative of the Robeson County Clean and Green Committee, which was established in 2015. The initiative serves to decrease litter, boost economic development, and improve residents’ overall quality of life.

For more information, contact Robeson County Solid Waste by calling 910-865-3348 or via social media through the Robeson County Administration Facebook page.

For those who wish to help with the cleanups, following are the times and sites from which volunteers should gather.

— District 2: County Commissioner Pauline Campbell will lead cleanup teams from 9 a.m. to noon at McCormick Park in Rowland.

— District 3: Commissioner Roger Oxendine will lead cleanup teams from 9 a.m. to noon at Evans Cross Road/James Dial Park and Gaddys Park.

— District 4: Commissioner Faline Dial will lead cleanup teams from 9 a.m to noon at Prospect UMC parking lot.

— District 5: Commissioner Raymond Cummings will lead cleanup teams from 9 a.m. to noon at Union Chapel Community Building.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

