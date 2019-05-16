Relay for Life turns 25 today

May 16, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: By Jessica Horne - Staff writer
Britt
As many as 1,500 people are expected today at the Robeson County Fairgrounds for the 25th annual Robeson County Relay for Life. About $96,000 has been collected or promised for the event, which has a goal to raise $140,000.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Relay for Life this year has been cut in half, but the mission remains large, to reduce the number of deaths from cancer, the nation’s No. 2 killer.

In years past, the relay has lasted 24 hours, but this year it will be just 12. The goal is to raise $140,000 for the American Cancer Society, which spreads it out for a variety of purposes, including support to victims and their families, education and medical research. Already $96,000 has been collected or promised.

For Nancy Britt, the effort is personal. She has battled and beaten cancer three times. She asks people to donate to the cause.

“I’m not asking for me …,” she said.

Britt expects about 1,500 people, including about 500 survivors, at the Robeson County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 9 a.m., with the event beginning at 10 a.m. The closing ceremony is scheduled for 9:50 p.m.

All cancer survivors get in free. There will be a $2 donation charge for anyone not wearing a 2019 Hope Club T-shirt. The T-shirts can be bought at the event for $10 each as long as supplies last.

When Britt tells her story of survivor, she does it through tears. She said that she was already heavily involved with raising money for the American Cancer Society, but only began working at the Relay for Life event in 2014.

Britt is now a corporate sponsor of the event and helps raise $10,000 each year for the American Cancer Society.

Cancer kills almost 600,000 Americans a year, ranking just behind heart disease. Lung cancer is the biggest killer, with about 150,000 deaths a year, with breast, colon, rectum and prostrate cancer combining for about 125,000 deaths a year.

Lisa Hendren, chairperson of the luminaria, said the relay will have a birthday party theme, in celebration of its 25th year locally. The first in Robeson County was held in 1995 and Hendren helped organize it.

The event honors those who are fighting cancer, remembers those who have lost the fight and is a way that participants can join in the fight against the disease, Hendren said.

Relay events include the Survivor Dinner, 4 to 6 p.m.; opening ceremony, 6:30 p.m.; Survivor/Caregiver Walk, 7:15 p.m.; Sponsorship Lap, 8 p.m.; First Responder and Military Appreciation Lap in honor of Matt Lassiter, 8:35 p.m.; Luminaria Ceremony, 9 p.m.; and the closing ceremony, 9:50 p.m.

The lap in appreciation of first responders and military personnel is new this year, and is a way to honor Robeson County sheriff’s Detective Matt Lassiter for his years of service at the event. Lassiter was injured in a traffic accident while on duty in March, and just recently returned to work.

There will be a DJ throughout the day. Also, there will be special performances by Carolina Girls Line Dancing and Glitterettes. The Robeson County Firefighter’s Association Honor Guard will present the colors during the singing of the national anthem at 7 p.m. Precinct 7 City Councilman and sheriff’s Deputy Eric Chavis will perform during the luminaria service.

Britt
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Britt_1_ne2019516164551263.jpgBritt File photo

As many as 1,500 people are expected today at the Robeson County Fairgrounds for the 25th annual Robeson County Relay for Life. About $96,000 has been collected or promised for the event, which has a goal to raise $140,000.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_relay.jpgAs many as 1,500 people are expected today at the Robeson County Fairgrounds for the 25th annual Robeson County Relay for Life. About $96,000 has been collected or promised for the event, which has a goal to raise $140,000. File photo

By Jessica Horne

Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]