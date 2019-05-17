Pet of the week

Hank, a male, adult, American coon hound is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. He is about a year old and weighs about 45 pounds. He is a very friendly, energetic and is in desperate need of a new home. The adoption fee is $25, cash or check, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St.Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200. The shelter’s office hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

