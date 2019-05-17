Lumber Bridge man shot to death

By: Staff report

LUMBER BRIDGE — The Sheriff’s Office says it has a “person of interest” in the shooting death early today of a 29-year-old Lumber Bridge man.

According to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean, Mitchell D. Emanuel was found about 12:19 a.m. inside his residence at 229 Chris Road suffering from gunshot wounds. Emanuel was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The death of Emanuel is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations divisions. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170. Callers can remain anonymous.

