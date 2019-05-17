Crime report

May 17, 2019

Keely Hunt, of Van Born Drive in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was assaulted by someone with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Fredrick Pollard, of Quick Road in Lumber Bridge, reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted with a deadly weapon.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday through Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jackie Jacobs, Mount Olive Church Road, Lumberton; Paul Floyd, South Creek Road, Orrum; William Lacy, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Chrystal Jacobs, Red Hill Road, Maxton; Gene Jacobs, Elrod Road, Maxton; James Stewart, Pretty Lane, Lumberton; Vanderbilt Mortgage, North Alford Road, St. Pauls; James McBryde, McAllister Circle, Red Springs; Shawn Dew, Old Red Springs Road, Maxton; Howard Pierce, Bryant Road, Red Springs; Trinika Cameron, Charlie Watts Road, Maxton; and Paula Arnette, Norment Road, Lumberton.

The following incidents of theft were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Grace Jackson, Swain Drive, Orrum; Jeanette Clark, Old Red Springs Road, Maxton; Tommie Dial, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; Cecil Smith, Browning Road, Lumberton; Ernest Brown, Cold Storage Road, Lumberton; Joseph Jones, Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; Scothurst Golf Course Incorporated, 142 Scothurst Drive, Lumber Bridge; Donna Tolar, Blanchard Road, St. Pauls; Michael Lindsay, Kendric Road, Lumberton; and Allison Atkinson, McQueen Road, Red Springs.