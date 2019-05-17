Sheriff’s Office on hunt for murder suspect

May 17, 2019
By: Staff report
LUMBER BRIDGE — The Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 21-year-old Lumber Bridge man who is wanted for first-degree murder.

According to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean, Nicholas Locklear is being sought by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in the shooting death of 29-year-old Mitchell D. Emanuel, also of Lumber Bridge.

Emanuel was found about 12:19 a.m. Friday inside his residence at 229 Chris Road suffering from gunshot wounds. Emanuel was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Locklear already was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and felony conspiracy for an incident that occurred on Dec. 26 on the 9500 block of Rennert Road in Shannon. He was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond in that incident.

Another person also was charged in the December shooting.

Anyone with information about Locklear’s whereabouts or Emanuel’s death is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170. Callers can remain anonymous.

