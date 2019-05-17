Commissioners meet on Monday night

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The cutting of grass, surplus vehicles and a rezoning request are among the items on the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will take place in the board’s chamber in the County Administration Building at 701 N. Elm St. in Lumberton. The Robesonian will live stream is on Facebook.

To be considered are bids for cutting grass, which will be presented by Parks and Recreation’s Wendy Chavis, and the status of surplus vehicles.

A pubic hearing is scheduled on a rezoning request from Rafael Acosta Hernandez, of Shannon. Hernandez is asking that a 0.34-acre tract, more or less, be rezoned from Highway Commercial District to Residential Agricultural District to allow for residential uses.

Katie Fountain, director of the Robeson County Public Library, is on Monday’s agenda to give a presentation about the Gilbert Patterson Memorial Library contract and the McMillan Memorial Library.

The commissioners are to convene as the Housing Authority Board to hear housing and finance reports. They also are to discuss maintenance and a 2018-19 resolution to approve the write-offs for prior tenants with delinquent accounts.

When they reconvene as the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, the commissioners are to consider a Consent Agenda that contains items on budget amendments for Social Services and the county garage. Other items are Consulting Services agreement with Southern Resource Advisors, LLC; the transfer of ownership of K-9 Jacko as an active K-9 to handler; Community Development funds; a resolution to accept a bid for real property; a resolution to advertise for bids for surplus real property; and an amended resolution to accept a bid for real property.

Consent agendas routinely are approved or rejected without discussion.

The commissioners also are to consider appointments to the Lumber River Rural Transportation Planning Organization Transportation Coordinating Committee and the Robeson County Public Library board of directors.

