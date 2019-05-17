School officials confident on overcoming deficit

Wooten Wooten Smith Smith Campbell Campbell

LUMBERTON — Despite its often rancorous and disorganized meeting this week, school leaders are confident that at least some of its short-term problems, including the $2 million deficit, will be fixed.

But solving long-term issues, including closing small, underperforming schools, are complex and difficult, they say.

The Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County has been looking at a deficit for months and making up the difference with funds received from insurance settlements stemming from Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

The long-running question of closing the county’s smallest and least efficient schools also hung over the board like a dark cloud. They agreed to fall back and regroup during a specially called retreat as soon as it can be arranged, which looks like will happen at the end of May.

The deficit issue led Finance Officer Erica Setzer to reassure a large audience of concerned residents who attended Tuesday night’s meeting, attended by State Board of Education member Olivia Oxendine, that school payroll will be met.

What was not discussed in open session was Superintendent Shanita Wooten’s plan to make up at least some of the deficit in the 2019-20 school year by not renewing the contracts of 30 school employees, mostly in the central office. Wooten did not explain her plan, but she asked the board for additional legal help to deal with personnel issues.

John Campbell, a 24-year board member, supported Wooten’s request to hire a high-powered Raleigh law firm despite not knowing the cost. Campbell said the entire board pledged to support its superintendent.

“If we end up in the ditch, it won’t be because the board snatched the wheel from the superintendent,” Campbell said. “I am willing to support the superintendent and not second-guess her.”

The board heard a list of reasons why the public schools are running a deficit. Among them is over-staffed and under-enrolled schools.

The example of Rowland Middle School, the county’s smallest school, was offered. With an enrollment of 136 students, the state funding formula allows 5.8 support staff, such as nurses, social workers, librarians and so forth. The school has 17 support staff.

“I was surprised to see what resources are spent on small schools,” board Chairman Mike Smith said. “We talk about fair and equal education, and this is what it costs.”

Wooten agrees that to provide students with equal educational opportunities, it requires more staff than the state will support.

“We looked at South Robeson High School this week, and it’s the same situation,” Wooten said. “We’re looking at cost savings in every department, everywhere.”

A restructuring of administrative staff that involves a look into every corner is ongoing, Wooten said. She will know the cost savings when the plan is completed.

Is that a long-term solution? The board chairman says, no. Smith is confident that the $2 million deficit can be fixed, but the long-term issue is not within reach so far. Closing schools will be difficult and require courage on the part of board members, he said.

“Is it fair to the county to keep a school with 136 students?” he said. “I have no problems, personally, with closing schools. We need to do what’s best for the kids in the county.”

School closure was the subject of a special meeting this spring, but no decisions were reached. South Robeson High School, with just 446 students, was mentioned as a target.

The school board one of its smallest schools, West Lumberton Elementary, only after flooding destroyed the building. Elementary schools Janie C. Hargrave, with 213 students, and W.H. Knuckles, with 247 students, also are among the smallest.

“We’ve been kicking this can down the road a long time, and we basically have the same number of schools now as we did during school merger,” Campbell said. “Serious stuff like this catches up to you.”

That is why there is a $2 million deficit, Campbell said. He is optimistic that the deficit will be resolved, but, like Smith, it is a short-term fix for a school district that is running out of road.

“Reconfiguring schools and shifting kids is a short-term solution,” Smith said. “The long-term solution is to close a lot of schools and build new schools.”

Local, state and federal money is needed and all three sources of school construction money are in discussion stages, but that’s about all. Meanwhile, the deficit grows and aging schools get older and in need of more repair.

The board has fallen under attack, especially on social media, but Campbell things it is up to the task.

“We had board members responding to a lot of issues the public is concerned about,” Campbell said. “I’m optimistic we can work it out.”

Wooten https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Wooten-Shanita.jpg Wooten Smith https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Smith-Mike.jpg Smith Campbell https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Campbell-John-2.jpg Campbell

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]