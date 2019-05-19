Two face drug charges

May 19, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two people have been charged with drug crimes in separate and unrelated arrests, accoring to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division investigators, SWAT operators and deputies with the Community Impact Team searched 5004 Union Chapel Road near Pembroke and found a quantity of prescription pills, marijuana plants, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Patrick Warren Privette, 31, of Pembroke, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II- controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III-controlled substance, manufacturing marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon. Privette was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

In an unrelated matter the same day, Drug Enforcement Division investigators and deputies with the Community Impact Team were in the Jamestown area when they saw a possible drug transaction at 4743 N.C. 72 West, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators seized a quantity of cocaine and prescription pills.

Delilah Locklear, 37, of Lumberton, was charged with trafficking in opiates, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II-controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Locklear, who was already out on bail for previous drug charges, was jailed under at $60,000 secured bond.

Staff report