Robbery suspect surrenders to police

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A Rowland man police say was shot and injured when he and an accomplice attempted an armed robbery has surrendered to Lumberton police.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, Demarreon McDaniel, 26, of Manning Road, Rowland, turned himself in to Lumberton Police Department investigators on Monday morning and is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and felony conspiracy. He was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Those charges stem from an attempted robbery on May 7 on Cherokee Street.

McDaniel also was served for an outstanding order for arrest for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm in city limits. He received a $30,000 secured bond on those charges.

McDaniel and Sterling Herman Hester, 27, of Myrtle Court in Lumberton, are accused of trying to rob Thomas Hester Lewis, 39, at Lewis’ home at 1120 Cherokee St. on May 7. According to Parker, McDaniel and Hester approached Lewis as he was working in an open garage in the back yard of his home, but Lewis was armed and gunfire was exchanged.

Police found McDaniel with a gunshot wound to his upper leg when they arrived, and he was taken to a hospital. He left the hospital before police were able to charge him.

Hester was arrested later and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony conspiracy, according to Parker. He was jailed under a $100,000 bond.

Lewis was not injured.

Staff report