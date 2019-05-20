Peterson holds info fair Tuesday

RED SPRINGS — Peterson Elementary School will host its first EL Informational Fair on Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the school’s gym and the public is invited.

The event’s purpose is to implement diverse strategies that engage local families that speak other languages in the education of their children with help from the community. At the fair, organizations will answer questions about services they provide, and parents will have the opportunity to meet community leaders.

The school is located at 102 Phillips Ave. in Red Springs.

