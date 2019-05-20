Thomas picked for League board

By: Staff report
HICKORY — Owen Thomas, a member of the Lumberton City Council, has been chosen to serve on the North Carolina League of Municipalities’ board of directors.

The selection of Thomas to fill an at-large seat on the board was made this past week during CityVision 2019, the league’s annual conference, which was held in Hickory. Thomas, a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke who is an insurance agent, is in his first term representing Precinct 8 on the City Council, having been elected in 2017.

Washington City Council Member William Pitt was chosen during CityVision 2019 to lead the NCLM as its president during the next year. Cary Council Member Jennifer Robinson was chosen to be first vice president and Salisbury Council Member Karen Alexander was named second vice president.

The North Carolina League of Municipalities is a member-driven organization that has represented the interests of cities and towns in the state for more than 100 years.

