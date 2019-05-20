May 20, 2019
Blenda Berry, of McPhail Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home and used her water.
Leanna Callahan, of Moore Circle in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her 2008 GMC Sierra truck at her residence and stole $474.89 in cash and a 9mm handgun valued at $186.
Bobbie Parton, of French Avenue in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole cash and her phone, valued at a total of $54, before assaulting her and leaving her residence. Parton suffered minor injuries.
Barbara McGlonn, of East Ninth Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that two men assaulted her and stole her 2003 silver Hyundai Sonata. The vehicle has since been recovered.
Martin Smith, an employee of Boardman Family LLC at 2003 N. Pine St. in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole metal flashing material from the building, valued at $360; three air conditioning units, valued at $450; and caused $490 damage the windows of the building.
Sherri Bridgeman, an employee of Pauline Bridgeman’s BBQ at 2535 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a Coca-Cola sign valued at $3,500 from the business.
Kenston Breeden, of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his Galaxy G6 phone, valued at $300; a shop key, valued at $50; and a pit bull-mix dog, valued at $500; from his business at Westside Barbershop on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton.
Ibrahim Obard, an employee of Liberty High School Store at 3001 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into the store through the roof and stole items of an undisclosed value.
Renee McCormick, of McDaniel Street in Fairmont, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her cash, bank card and car keys, valued at a total of $165. McCormick said the incident happened on the roadway at Exit 20 of Interstate 95.
The following break-ins were reported Friday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Joseph Locklear, Mission Church Road, Pembroke; Annie Elliot, East White Pond Road, Fairmont; Brian Oxendine, Comet Drive, Red Springs; Jerry McBryde, Oakland Road, St. Pauls; Brittany McDuffie, Piedmont Drive, Rowland; Gregory Oxendine, Norment Road, Lumberton; Chelsea Strickland, Atlanta Street, Lumberton; Janie Morgan, West McDuffie Crossing Road, Lumberton; and Paul Barton, Udell Road, Lumberton.
The following incidents of larceny were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Brenda Davis, Rosa Drive, Rowland; Ernie McMillian, Emory Road, St. Pauls; Sherry Bullard, Mcmillian Road, Pembroke; Sue Collins, Barnesville Church Road, Orrum; Gloria Britt, Ollins Way, Pembroke; and Amber Owens, Chason Road, Parkton.
The following robberies were reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
David Emanuel, Alma Road, Maxton; and Dwight Oxendine, Benson Chapel Road, Rowland.
The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Jason Chavis, Atkinson Road, Orrum; Barbara Stephens, Blue Street, St. Pauls; and Kelton Chavis, Porcelain Drive, Maxton.
The following incidents of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle were reported Saturday and Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Dennis Bain, N.C. 20 East, St. Pauls; and David Shaw, Sammy Williams Drive, Red Springs.