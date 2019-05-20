Airport gets $270K grant for new taxiway

RALEIGH — Lumberton Regional Airport has been awarded a $270,000 grant for a project intended to enhance safety and accessibility.

The money is to be used to pay for design work for a partial parallel taxiway for Runway 23, according to an N.C. Department of Transportation new release. The grant was one of nine approved by the N.C. Board of Transportation during its May meeting in Fayetteville. All nine grants, totaling nearly $13.6 million, are intended for projects to bolster the economy and improve safety at nine North Carolina airports.

The partial parallel taxiway at the Lumberton airport would run parallel to the runway but not the full length of the runway, said James Pearce, spokesman for the N.C. DOT’s Division of Aviation. The new taxiway would increase accessibility at the Lumberton airport and increase safety during times when multiple aircraft are using the airport. It would connect to the airport’s apron area and other taxiways and help aircraft maneuver to the hangar area.

The money is for use only in designing the taxiway, Pearce said.

The modern standard for airports is to have taxiways along the length of and perpendicular to runways, Pearce said. This creates better sight lines for pilots and reduces the risk of collisions.

Lumberton Regional Airport has two runways. Runway 23 is the one that runs northeast to southwest. Runways are numbered according to the compass direction in which the plane is traveling as it takes off or lands.

The runway projected is separate from the construction of a $3.2 million terminal at the airport that is underway. The new terminal will be about 8,000 square feet, more than twice the size of the previous one.

Of the nearly $13.6 million in grant money approved by the Transportation Board, the largest grant, about $4.1 million, will go to Statesville Regional Airport to construct a new aircraft parking apron and car parking lot. The money will come from a specific NCDOT Division of Aviation fund for economic development projects. A tenant at that airport that flies NASCAR teams and their families to races across the country has grown twice as fast as expected, and the project is the first step to moving them to a new facility that will meet their current and future needs.

“This will also open up new land for future tenants who may be looking to locate at our airport, and help us keep pace with growth in the region,” said John Ferguson, Statesville Regional Airport’s manager. “This will keep good, well-paid jobs here in Statesville and help attract more opportunities in the future.”

The other projects for which the board approved funding are:

— $3,500,000 in funding from the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program to construct a taxiway and hangars at Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport.

— $1,593,000 in additional funding for apron rehabilitation at Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport.

— $1,075,570 for the development of a site for T-hangars to store small, private aircraft at Duplin County Airport.

— $560,000 in additional economic development funds to be used toward site development for a fixed-based operator and maintenance facility at Johnston Regional Airport.

— $306,000 in additional funding to remove underground fuel tanks and install a new above-ground system at Rockingham County Airport.

— $291,600 to install a new Precision Approach Path Indicator light system at Anson County Airport.

— $70,862 for costs associated with land acquisition at Cape Fear Regional Jetport in Southport.

The funds awarded do not necessarily represent the total cost of the project.