Commissioners lead cleanup efforts

About 52 tons of trash has been removed this year from Robeson County roads during cleanup efforts, twice as much as for the same period in 2018. On Saturday, four county commissioners led separate efforts that removed about 200 bags of trash from roads. About 52 tons of trash has been removed this year from Robeson County roads during cleanup efforts, twice as much as for the same period in 2018. On Saturday, four county commissioners led separate efforts that removed about 200 bags of trash from roads.

LUMBERTON — Four Robeson County commissioners, with a lot of help from their friends, removed nearly 200 bags of trash from along roadsides across the county on Saturday.

The litter was collected during separate cleanup efforts led by Commissioners Pauline Campbell, Roger Oxendine, Faline Dial and Raymond Cummings over the weekend in an effort to create a cleaner county.

“I would like to thank everyone that took the time to come out and help clean up our county roads,” said Campbell, who represents District 2. “Robeson County, let’s keep our roads and our beautiful land clean and green.”

Campbell’s crowd cleaned up around McCormick Park in Rowland.

Dial also thanked the volunteers who gathered Saturday at Prospect United Methodist Church before cleanup efforts began.

“District 4 had a successful cleanup event … . There were 25 volunteers from various areas of District 4, including Red Hill Community, Red Springs and Prospect,” Dial said. “There were approximately 75 bags collected, and lunch was provided to volunteers. We are planning another cleanup in the fall.”

Cummings, who represents District 5, said the cleanup event in the Union Chapel Community removed 28 bags of litter from roadways.

Oxendine’s cleanup initiatives at Evans Cross Road/James Dial Park and Gaddys Park drew 17 volunteers who removed about 30 bags of litter from roadways from District 3.

Commissioners David Edge, Tom Taylor and Lance Herndon were involved in cleanup efforts in their districts in April.

Edge and his 80 volunteers collected more than 400 bags of trash along the 11-mile stretch of Barker Ten Mile Road. Edge represents District 6.

Taylor, who represents District 7, led cleanup efforts that removed 25 bags of trash in the Orrum community and about 50 bags from Sanchez Drive in Lumberton, with help from a team from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Herndon led an effort that included 14 volunteers and resulted in the collection of about 100 bags of trash during a cleanup day in Parkton, which is in District 8.

Commissioner Jerry Stephens said that he was unable to lead a cleanup initiative because of scheduling conflicts. But, he is planning to hold one soon.

“Stay tuned to Facebook and the county website to see when the next cleanup day will take place,” said Stephens, who represents District 1. “Let’s Keep Robeson County Clean and Green! My district is getting together soon for a cleanup for my district. Stay posted!”

The cleanup campaign is an initiative of the Robeson County Clean and Green Committee, which was established in 2015. The initiative serves to decrease litter, boost economic development, and improve residents’ overall quality of life.

The Robeson County Clean and Green Committee seeks to bring communities and residents together and to decrease litter throughout the county.

As stated on the Robeson County Solid Waste website, “Littering along the highways and byways of Robeson County is increasing and we as a county of strong and faithful residents need to pull together to make a change. Litter impacts our environment, our economic development, but most importantly our quality of life. Encourage your community, school, church and friends to adopt a local road and let’s pull together to clean up our county.”

Emily Jones, the county’s public information officer, said it’s been a good year for getting trash off the roads. She said that about 52 tons of trash have been taken to the county landfill from cleanup initiatives this year, twice as much as for the same period during 2018.

Jones credits the increase to 60 active adopt-a-highway contracts in the county.

About 52 tons of trash has been removed this year from Robeson County roads during cleanup efforts, twice as much as for the same period in 2018. On Saturday, four county commissioners led separate efforts that removed about 200 bags of trash from roads. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Trash-1.jpg About 52 tons of trash has been removed this year from Robeson County roads during cleanup efforts, twice as much as for the same period in 2018. On Saturday, four county commissioners led separate efforts that removed about 200 bags of trash from roads.

200 bags oflitter removedfrom roadsfrom

By Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]