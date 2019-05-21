Country singer on tap for Alive After 5

May 21, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON —The Alive After 5 concert series will continue Thursday with a performance by rising country singer Tim Elliott.

The show is scheduled for 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown plaza at Third and Chestnut streets. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase. Attendees can bring lawn chairs for comfort.

Elliott recently was named Carolina’s Male Country Artist of the Year and his latest single, “I Got You,” was released in 2018. His previous single, “What’s Not To Love,” has appeared on iTunes’ New Artist Spotlight, and maintained the Top 30 Hot Track iTunes Country in its first week.

The Band of Oz is scheduled to perform on May 30.

Staff report