Country singer on tap for Alive After 5

LUMBERTON — “Incompetence.”

That’s the word state Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican from Lumberton, used to describe why the state government has spent so little of the hundreds of millions of federal Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery dollars intended to help the victims of Hurricane Matthew. And Britt places the blame at the feet of Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration.

“It’s shameful that this administration has spent only 1% of the federal recovery funds — from the pot of money usually described as the most flexible — for a disaster that struck nearly three years ago,” Britt said. “The Cooper administration’s response to the report was to blame everybody else: HUD, the General Assembly, staffers who left years ago, and more. It’d be nice to see the governor step up and take some responsibility for his own administration.”

The General Assembly’s nonpartisan Program Evaluation Division released on Monday a report on the state’s handling of the Hurricane Matthew recovery titled “Administrative Missteps and Lack of Expertise Led to Delays and $3.7 Million in Unnecessary State Spending for Hurricane Matthew Recovery.”

The report points out that “more than two years since Hurricane Matthew made landfall, the state has spent only 1% of its total $236.5 million CDBG-DR award” provided by the federal government to help storm victims.

According to the report, South Carolina, which received Hurricane Matthew relief funds at the same time as North Carolina, had spent 22% of its grant money.

“The oversight report is devastating,” Britt said. “There are dozens of what I call ‘masters of disaster’ that go from crisis to crisis running these recovery programs. But for some reason, the Cooper administration hired a group that doesn’t even list this type of work on its website, and even the contract itself violated federal rules. Cooper blames a lack of institutional knowledge on how to use this type of federal recovery funding for the delay — but if he doesn’t know what he’s doing, why didn’t he hire somebody who did?”

Cooper’s response to the report was to complain that they didn’t receive approval to spend the money from the federal government for nearly a year, Britt said. But that’s reportedly because the governor’s staff didn’t submit the right paperwork to get approval.

“The legislature will do everything it can to make sure the state rights this ship,” Britt said. “We don’t control how the governor manages this program because that’s entirely within his purview. But we do control which questions get asked and answered, and we intend to ask plenty.”

Robeson was perhaps the hardest hit county in North Carolina during Matthew, which struck on Oct. 8, 2016, dumping as many as 18 inches of rain in less than a day and flooding West Lumberton and South Lumberton.

Since Matthew’s strike, many legislators in Eastern North Carolina have questioned the slow distribution of hurricane recovery funds. They also have raised concerns that the same trend could hold true for recovery funds for Hurricane Florence, which brought record rains and flooding to the state in September.

Rep. Brenden Jones, a Republican whose District 46 covers part of Robeson County, joined House Majority Leader John Bell, also a Republican, in criticizing the handling by the Democratic governor’s administration of the disaster recovery money.

“This report highlights the serious concerns we have repeatedly raised with the Cooper administration’s failures in its handling of the Hurricane Matthew recovery. It is beyond frustrating that two years after the storm ravaged Eastern NC, the Cooper administration had only spent 1% of a $236 million federal grant intended to help families and communities recover,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement.

Jones and Bell are co-chairmen of the N.C. House Select Committee on Disaster Relief.

“This is absolutely unacceptable — and the victims of Hurricane Matthew deserve better. As representatives of communities at ground zero of Hurricane Matthew, we will continue to fight for answers and relief. Our fellow friends and neighbors do not want any more excuses. They desperately need this help and we are determined to make sure they get the resources they were promised and this never happens again,” Jones and Bell said in their statement.

After initial missteps, the state created the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Response in October 2018 to coordinate recovery efforts. Recovery and Response Office employees are required to be knowledgeable about housing programs such as the CDBG-DR program, but the report notes that these positions are set to be dissolved in 2022, which “puts the state at risk of encountering similar problems in recovering from future disasters.”

In response, lawmakers have drafted a disaster recovery bill based on the four recommendations given in the report, one of which is to maintain permanent recovery and response positions for future disaster recovery efforts. The committee will vote in June on recommending the draft bill to the General Assembly.

Laura Hogshead, chief operating officer of the Office of Recovery and Resiliency, countered the criticism in previous news reports.

In particular, she has pushed back on criticism of the delayed timeline for distributing the federal money. She pointed out that the state had to wait nearly a year for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to approve North Carolina as a grantee for these funds.

“The first 311 days, the state had literally no ability to access those funds,” she said.

Because of this it was unfair to compare North Carolina’s recovery spending with South Carolina, which had already established grantee status, she said.

The $3.7 million in state spending that the report said could have been paid for by federal funds, was being inaccurately characterized as “misspent” money, Hogshead said.

“That money was not misspent. It was not reimbursed by HUD, but it was not misspent,” she said. “It did go to hurricane survivors.”

Britt https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Britt-Danny.jpg Britt Jones https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Brenden-Jones.jpg Jones Floodwaters generated by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 covered much of Lumberton and Southeastern North Carolina. Now, lawmakers from the storm-ravaged areas of the state are criticizing Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration for the slow pace at which hundreds of millions of dollars in federal disaster relief money is being released. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Matthew-WLOS.com-2.jpg Floodwaters generated by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 covered much of Lumberton and Southeastern North Carolina. Now, lawmakers from the storm-ravaged areas of the state are criticizing Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration for the slow pace at which hundreds of millions of dollars in federal disaster relief money is being released.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor