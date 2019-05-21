Crime report

Lindsay Locklear, of Alamac Road in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone attempted to run her over with their vehicle while she was standing on the sidewalk at Walmart Supercenter, located at 5070 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Eddie Swindell, of Newton Grove, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his wallet after it fell out of his pocket in the parking lot of Family Dollar, located at 1305 E. Fifth St. Swindell reported that the wallet and its contents were valued at $365.

Timmy Cummings, of Can Road in Maxton, reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a robbery occurred at his residence. Cummings also reported that the person was armed with a weapon.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Robert Goins, Path Road, Fairmont; and Brandon Hussey, Josephine Drive, Lumberton.

The following incidents of theft were reported Monday the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

David Dodson, Hezekiah Road, Pembroke; and James Britt, U.S. 301 North, Parkton.