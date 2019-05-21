South Robeson adds ambulance to rescue ability

Elias Salazar III, an Emergency Medical Services instructor with South Robeson Rescue Unit, speaks Tuesday to the Fairmont commissioners about the purchase off an ambulance, while Commissioner Terry Evans displays unit’s new logo. Elias Salazar III, an Emergency Medical Services instructor with South Robeson Rescue Unit, speaks Tuesday to the Fairmont commissioners about the purchase off an ambulance, while Commissioner Terry Evans displays unit’s new logo. Shown is the new ambulance recently purchased by the South Robeson Rescue Unit for $15,800. The squad says it will quicken response times. Shown is the new ambulance recently purchased by the South Robeson Rescue Unit for $15,800. The squad says it will quicken response times.

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Board of Commissioners learned Tuesday that the South Robeson Rescue Unit now has the ability to respond more quickly to medical emergencies with the addition of an ambulance.

The unit was able to purchase it for $15,800.

Elias Salazar III, an Emergency Medical Services instructor with South Robeson Rescue Unit, said that the county EMS will be returning to the unit soon, which will help with communication and services. Although the truck is not yet at full service, it has already responded to emergencies.

“We’ve responded to about seven cardiac arrests,” Salazar said. “We got there first and were able to provide CPR and get a pulse before the medic unit got there or when the medic unit got there.”

Salazar said the goal is to eventually get five more volunteers and provide service seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Commissioner Terry Evans echoed the importance of EMS and medical care.

“It’s not just a ambulance service, it’s our service. We as a board are committed to you, the same as we are committed to the fire department and the police department,” Evans said. “This is ours.”

Town Manager Katrina Tatum commended the unit.

“We are very proud of all of your accomplishments you were able to achieve in such a short amount of time,” Tatum said.

In other business, the commissioners swore Donna Jacobs into dual administrative roles. Jacobs will now serve as the town’s deputy finance director and deputy town clerk to lighten the workload of Town Clerk Jenny Larsen, who recently added finance director to her title.

Jacobs said although she is moving into uncharted territory, she is looking forward to the challenge.

“I would love to be in Ms. Jenny’s position one day,” she said.

Jacobs began her new job April 29, but was officially sworn-in Tuesday.

In other business, the board reappointed Winona Gause, Dwayne McCormick and Terry Hunt to the town’s Planning Board.

The board unanimously agreed to participate in the Lead for North Carolina program that will provide two interns for local government training. The initiative will cost a total of $38,000, but the town’s cost is just $10,000.

According Tatum, the interns will be given two projects to combat substance abuse, especially opioids, in Robeson County.

Also at the meeting, the commissioners awarded the town’s 2019-20 auditing contract to accounting firm S. Preston Douglas & Associates.

The board has scheduled a workshop for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at town hall to discuss the 2019-20 fiscal year budget. If needed, the board will hold additional workshops on June 4 and June 11 at 6 p.m., and is scheduled to adopt the budget at a special meeting on June 27. The budget must be adopted in time to take effect on July 1.

Jessica Horne, and Tomeka Sinclair Staff writers

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected], or Tomeka Sinclair at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

