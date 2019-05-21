Maxton takes look at budget

Morton Morton Womack Womack

MAXTON — There are no tax or fee increases in the fiscal year 2019-20 budget being considered by Maxton’s Board of Commissioners.

There also are no new hires and no spending on new capital projects in the proposed $2.5 million spending plan that is about $175,000 less than the current town budget, according to Mayor Emmett Morton. The difference is money included in the 2018-19 budget for the purchase of vehicles for the Maxton Police Department.

The commissioners did agree Tuesday during their regular meeting to hold a public hearing on the proposed spending plan during the June 18 meeting. The commissioners will vote on the budget that same day.

The commissioners also approved spending $32,310 to repair a broken main sewer line where it passes beneath U.S. 74 Business.

“It’s something we’ve got to do,” Morton said.

The commissioners voted to spend $29,400 for a hydraulic study of the wastewater system in the area of Kincaid Street. The study will determine the best way to repair the pipe and get the water flowing properly again.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the cost of the study, which is the necessary first step toward getting money for a $316,000 wastewater repair project.

“The study is step one,” Morton said.

On a night of spending, the commissioners approved a contract of about $10,000 with the Scotland County Board of Elections for the operation of polling sites, early voting and absentee voting during the 2019 election season. The contract covers election operations in Robeson and Scotland counties and is necessary because about 120 Maxton voters live in two sections of town that are in Scotland County.

The commissioners briefly considered a $5,800 contract that did not include absentee voting, doing so at the suggestion of Commissioner Victor Womack, who was concerned about the full contract’s cost.

“I’m not trying the deny anybody the right to vote,” he said.

Morton assured Womack he wasn’t because voters could cast votes on Election Day.

Commissioner Paul McDowell asked if it was possible to table the issue until the June 18 meeting.

Morton said a decision was needed by June 1 or the Scotland County Elections Board would decide for the Maxton commissioners.

Morton briefed the commissioners on what he and Mayor Pro Tem Virgil Hutchinson learned when they spoke to Lumbee Guaranty Bank administrators about the recent malware attack that stole $30,000 from the town’s bank account. They were told banks in three other municipalities were victims of the same computer hack and an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies is underway, and local leaders are advised not to speak openly about the investigation.

“Lumbee Bank is cooperating and are as sorry it happened as we are,” Morton said.

In other business, the commissioners approved:

— Spending $6,264 for new pump clarifiers for the wastewater plant.

— Spending $3,000 to repair damage caused by vandals at the restroom facility at Beachum Park.

— Holding a public hearing during the June 18 meeting about closing a section about 200 feet long on Cottingham Street so the roadway can be repaired, perhaps starting in August.

T.C. Hunter

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]

