Man suspected in Bladen robbery, car theft could be in Robeson County

Smith Smith

ELIZABETHTOWN — Lawmen believe a man wanted for an armed robbery and the theft of a vehicle from a school bus driver in Bladen County might be in Robeson County.

The suspect, Michael Darrell Smith, 33, also known as Pooh Daddy, of 279 Raeford Road in Fayetteville, was seen recently near Red Springs, according to Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker.

The incident began early Monday when Smith and a female accomplice approached the school bus driver at Elizabethtown Middle School about 4:15 a.m. as she prepared to begin her route, according to McVicker. The two told the school bus driver that their vehicle was out of gasoline at the off ramp of N.C. 87 and U.S. 701 and asked for a ride to go get gasoline. She told them she had to begin her route.

Soon afterward, after the school bus driver had parked her 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, Smith confronted her again, displayed a weapon, and demanded her car, purse and cell phone, according to McVicker. The man and the female then drove off.

The bus driver, who was not injured, drove the school bus to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office to report the crime. She valued her cell phone at $600, said there was $30 in the purse, and said the car was valued at $15,000.

Deputies found an abandoned vehicle on the off-ramp of N.C. 87. An investigation determined that Smith was the suspect, and the school bus driver identified him from a photo, according to McVicker. The female was white with red hair.

Smith is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, and felonious larceny of a motor vehicle. Smith also is entered as wanted by the Department of Corrections as an absconder for parole violation for a previous armed robbery that landed him in prison.

“We know Smith and the vehicle he stole were last seen in the Red Springs area of Robeson County,” McVicker said. “We have been working with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to develop leads to help us locate Smith and get him in custody.

“We are asking the help of the public in that area to assist us. This was a crime of opportunity and our victim was just in the right place at the wrong time. Thankfully she was not injured, and we are working to locate and recover her vehicle and other personal belongings.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith should contact their local law enforcement agency. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Smith https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_michael-smith_ne2019522162918447.jpg Smith