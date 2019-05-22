Forum to address health-care costs

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A forum on preparing to handle the cost of health care in retirement years has been scheduled for Thursday at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub.

The forum, titled “Will Your Retirement Plan Survive the Rising Costs of Healthcare,” is schedule for 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Hub located at 202 Main St. in Pembroke. Topics to be discussed include the costs of health care, how health savings accounts may not be the answer and why insurance may not be the protection against health-care costs that some people believe it to be.

Leading the forum will be Darek W. Hunt, founding principal of Aurora Strategic Advisors LLC. Aurora is a registered investment advisor located at 510 Peterson Drive in Lumberton.

For information or to register to participate, call Hunt at 910-887-2119 or April Oxendine at 910-775-4065.

