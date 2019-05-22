Crime report

May 22, 2019 robesonian News 0

Timmy Cummings, of Can Road in Maxton, reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a robbery occurred at his residence.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Doris Barnwell, Gardenia Drive, Lumberton; Rebecca Lyde, Dean Road, St. Pauls; and Alexis Chavis, Clint Drive, Shannon.

The following incidents of theft were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Linda Hunt, U.S. 301 South, Rowland; Penny Locklear, Shannon Road, Lumberton; and Morrison Jernigan, Less Norman Road, Shannon.