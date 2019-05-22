Civil rights group backing McCready

May 22, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

WASHINGTON — Dan McCready has won the backing of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization in his bid to win the special election for North Carolina’s District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Human Rights Campaign announced its endorsement on Wednesday. The election to fill the vacant seat will be held on Sept. 10.

“Dan McCready will fight for everyday North Carolinians and work for an America that values fairness, justice and equality,” said JoDee Winterhof, senior vice president of Policy and Political Affairs JoDee Winterhof. “We proudly endorse his candidacy to represent North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, and look forward to working with him in the United States Congress.”

The State Board of Elections ordered the re-do election in February after an investigation into allegations of misconduct involving absentee ballots in Bladen County determined there was cause to fear the results of the general election in November were tainted.

“In my platoon in the Marine Corps, we came from all over this country. But we never cared about where you came from, who your parents were or the color of your skin. We never cared about who you loved. We didn’t even care about your political party,” McCready said in a statement included in an HRC news release. “That’s the spirit that’s missing in Washington right now. I am proud to be endorsed by HRC and look forward to continuing the fight for every North Carolinian.”

Staff report