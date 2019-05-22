East Howellsville VFD gets $24K grant

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The East Howellsville Volunteer Fire Department has received a grant of $24,000 from the North Carolina Volunteer Fire Department Fund to buy new radios and other needed equipment.

“The grant will be used to purchase VIPER radios and new breathing air bottles to replace outdated ones that the department currently has,” Chief Steven West said.

The department is located at 1000 Pridgen Road.

The radios are part of the statewide radio system managed by the North Carolina Highway Patrol that allows firefighters, emergency medical services and law enforcement to communicate during emergencies, according to a press release from the fire department.

“VIPER is a land mobile radio system that allows users to push a button and instantly communicate to other radios in pre-arranged talk groups,” according to the North Carolina General Assembly website.

Air packs are part of the equipment that firefighters carry and allows them to breathe while inside of a burning building.

The North Carolina Volunteer Fire Department Fund was created to assist fire departments in buying equipment such as hoses, radios and more. Fire departments must match the grant on a dollar-for-dollar basis, up to $30,000. The money for the grant is provided by North Carolina licensed insurance companies from property insurance policies.

