Memorial weekend promises to be heated

LUMBERTON — Things are heating up in Robeson County, with Memorial Day weekend highs nearing 100 degrees.

According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Stephen Keebler, the high in Lumberton on Sunday will be 98 degrees with a heat index of 99 to 100 degrees. While not record-breaking, it is still an impressive heatwave and he warns people to practice common sense measures of safety, such as heeding lifeguard’s warnings about strong rip currents and keeping air-conditioning systems running.

Thursday the high is forecast for 91 degrees, but it will climb from there, with 97 on Friday, 97 again on Saturday, 98 on Sunday, 99 on Memorial Day, and then creeping into triple-digits on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunny skies will prevail during those days, with minimal chance of relief from thunderstorms.

As temperatures climb, so does the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Here are a few tips to avoid heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

— Drink plenty of water: Whether on the beach or in the backyard, it’s easy to lose track of time out in the heat. Doing so without drinking enough water can lead to dehydration, or heatstroke. In order to prevent heat-related illnesses, remember to drink plenty of water.

In high temperature environments or when engaged in a higher activity level such as exercise, individuals should increase water intake. For, as the body cools itself through perspiration, it needs water to compensate for the water lost through sweating.

— Wear sunscreen: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of a sunscreen with sun protection factor, or SPF, of 15 or higher.

“Choose a sunscreen with ‘broad spectrum’ protection. Sunscreens with this label protect against both UVA and UVB rays. All sunscreen products protect against UVB rays, which are the main cause of sunburn and skin cancers. But UVA rays also contribute to skin cancer and premature aging,” according to the American Cancer Society.

It also is important to reapply sunscreen, depending on the duration of sun exposure. Although some sunscreens are “water resistant,” the American Cancer Society warns that none are “sweat proof or waterproof” and easily may wash away and leave skin vulnerable to the sun’s harmful rays.

— Dress smart: Choosing the right kind of clothing can help protect the skin from sunburn. According to the CDC, when planning to spend time out in the heat, one should wear a hat and dress in light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. This allows ventilation for perspiration as the body cools itself and recovers from heat exposure.

— Don’t stay out in the sun for a prolonged period of time: Take breaks from heat exposure by resting in shaded areas or inside in air-conditioned buildings periodically or during the hottest times in the day.

One should limit exposure time to the sun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when UV rays are considered to be the strongest, according to the American Cancer Society.

— Know the risks: Individuals should know the risks and watch for signs of fatigue or symptoms of heatstroke especially in individuals more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.The CDC states that infants, young children, older adults and those with chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk of suffering heat-related illnesses.

Prevention measures include providing a shady, cool environment for those susceptible to heatstroke.

In addition, if a person shows signs of heatstroke or heat exhaustion such as throbbing headache, dizziness, paleness, an upset stomach or vomiting, seek medical help.

The CDC advises individuals to be moved inside and states that in the case of heat exhaustion, one should drink water, take a cool (not cold) shower or bath and rest. If symptoms of heat exhaustion last longer than an hour, a person should seek medical attention.

In the case of heatstroke, the CDC advises individuals to be moved inside or to a shady area, take a cool (not cold) bath or shower, avoid drinking fluids and continue cooling measures until medical services arrive or the body temperature falls below 120 degrees.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people to stay hydrated during periods of hot weather. The high temperature in Lumberton is expected to be near triple digits beginning Friday and continuing into next week. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Heat-Charleston-Gazette-1.jpg The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people to stay hydrated during periods of hot weather. The high temperature in Lumberton is expected to be near triple digits beginning Friday and continuing into next week.

By Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

